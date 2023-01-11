Salma Hayek Channels the 1920s in Crystal-Embellished Dress & Hidden Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Salma Hayek hit the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globes tonight in Beverly Hills, Calif. sporting a glimmering dress. The sparkling moment was reminiscent of the 1920s and the undeniable glamour of the times.

Hayek’s look was a short-sleeve style featuring a sweetheart neckline and swirling crystalized pattern set on a lacy nude backdrop. The fitted garment was trimmed with fringy crystals that caught the light laid all down the skirt and on the hem of her sleeves.

Salma Hayek arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: NBC via Getty Images

Hayek accompanied her bedazzled ensemble with a few statement-making silver rings and matching dangling metal earrings for good measure. As for her hair, the Mexican and American film producer styled her long dark brown locks in a messy updo, leaving curled forward-facing strands out in order to frame her face.

Salma Hayek arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: NBC via Getty Images

Although her footwear was not visible tonight, the Emmy Award winner is known for her penchant for sharp heels and trend-oriented, statement-making styles. The actress often dons platform pumps and strappy sandals from Gucci, as a muse to former creative director Alessandro Michele. For formal occasions, the Hayek often straps into matte neutral or shiny metallic pointed-toe pumps of sandal heels.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

