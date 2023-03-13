Salma Hayek & Daughter Valentina Deliver Fiery Style at Oscars in Striking Dresses & Heels for Red Carpet 2023

Salma Hayek hit the Oscars 2023 red carpet alongside her 15-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault in matching red outfits. This year, Hayek is one of the presenters at the Academy Awards gala.

The Mexican star picked a red sequin fringed gown. The floor-swiping number featured a knotted halter neckline, undoubtedly one of Hayek’s favorite silhouettes for her red-carpet appearances, and a straight skirt that ended in a sparkling train.

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Valentina matched her mother’s dress in a strapless A-Line gown in the same color and a small silver Gucci handbag. Hayek’s Oscars look was completed by a golden shell-shaped clutch and statement rings

When it came to beauty, the actress stayed true to her signature look with her long brown tresses parted in the middle and styled in beachy waves. She topped off the look with smokey eyes in earthy tones and red lips in line with the color of their dresses. For one of her first red carpet appearances, Valentina opted for dramatic old Hollywood waves and au naturel lips.

When it came to footwear, the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” star’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely the actress elevated her look with a pair of towering sandals with a height-boosting platform base and heels, which is her go-to silhouette for award season.

Salma Hayek at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

