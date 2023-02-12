Salma Hayek Revamps Bikercore in Alexander McQueen’s Corset Dress and Platform Boots at BRIT Awards 2023

Salma Hayek brought a grungy take to red-carpet dressing on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards 2023.

Hayek arrived at O2 Arena in London on Saturday night, hitting the red carpet in a black leather dress. Hailing from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2023 collection, the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” star’s attire included a sheer sleeveless neckline beneath a sculpted corset bodice. The smooth, stitch-accented piece flared into an asymmetric skirt punctuated by silver studs and zippers, giving the appearance of a nonchalantly draped biker jacket.

Salma Hayek attends the BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena in London on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Fishnet tights and a large knotted diamond collar necklace added a glamorously punk finish to Hayek’s ensemble.

When it came to footwear, Hayek strapped into a towering pair of platform boots to complete her outfit. Her black leather style featured lace-up fronts with thin silver eyelets, smoothly matching her dress to create a monochrome statement. Rounded platform soles, as well as thick heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, completed the set with a height-boosting base — simultaneously giving Hayek further edge while retaining her longtime love for platform footwear.

A closer look at Hayek’s boots. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Indeed, towering shoes have been a favorite of Hayek for years. She even sported a metallic gold set — a set of strappy block-heeled sandals by Larroudé — with a mesh Oscar de la Renta dress on the red carpet for the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” premiere in January.

Salma Hayek attends the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” world premiere on Jan. 25, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. CREDIT: Getty Images

The BRIT Awards celebrate the year’s top British music talent. The 2023 ceremony, held at the O2 Arena in London, was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. The star-studded event’s guests included Salma Hayek, Lizzo and Shania Twain. Winners for the evening included Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Wet Leg, The 1975, Flo and David Guetta.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2023 BRIT Awards in the gallery.