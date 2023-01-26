Salma Hayek Gives Bikini Coverup the Red-Carpet Treatment in Gold Sky-High Heels at ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Premiere

Salma Hayek brought resort fashion to the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” world premiere yesterday in Miami Beach, Fla.

The actress walked the red carpet of the premiere in a crochet dress worn over a black lingerie set. Hayek’s bikini coverup was a maxi style, long-sleeved and featured a plethora of floral appliqués in a colorful array of shades that were placed in random areas on the fabric. The garment flared out at the hem, creating a mermaid-like silhouette.

Salma Hayek attends the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” world premiere on Jan. 25, 2023 in Miami Beach, Fla. CREDIT: Getty Images

On the accessories front, the “Frida” star sported gold hoops to match the gold chain necklaces she stacked on, the pieces round her neck fastened with gemstones. Hayek wore coordinating gold bracelets also encrusted with colorful gemstones and carried a quilted green clutch.

Salma Hayek attends the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” world premiere on Jan. 25, 2023 in Miami Beach, Fla. CREDIT: Getty Images

On her feet, Hayek’s ensemble gave off a sky-high effect, thanks to a set of sleek platform sandals. Her style featured shiny gold uppers with wide ankle and crossed-toe straps, as well as thick platform soles. The shoes also had what appeared to be block-style heels totaling 4 to 5 inches in height, giving her a moderate height boost with a walkable base.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations.

The Emmy Award winner is known for her penchant for sharp heels and trend-oriented, statement-making styles. The actress often dons platform pumps and strappy sandals from Gucci, as a muse to former creative director Alessandro Michele. For formal occasions, the Hayek often straps into matte neutral or shiny metallic pointed-toe pumps or sandal heels.

