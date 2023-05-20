Salma Hayek Brings Drama to the 2023 Cannes Red Carpet in Deep Purple Alexander McQueen Gown

Salma Hayek at the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Salma Hayek attended the star-studded premiere of “Killers of the Flower Moon” at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in France. She was joined on the red carpet by her husband, Francois Henri Pinault.

The Mexican actor wore a dramatic ruffled dress from McQueens fall-winter 2023 collection where black and dark violet dominated Burton’s palette for next season. The style featured a deep V-neck and ruffled details on the shoulders and around the middle of a floor-sweeping skirt that finished in a medium train.

Salma Hayek at the “Killers Of The Flower Moon” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Hayek accessorized the look with a no-less dramatic diamond necklace, matching diamond earrings and a diamond bracelet. As per beauty, she added to the theatrical look styling her hair in a very elaborate and tight updo and kept the makeup subtle in earthy and bronze tones.

Although the length of her gown, didn’t allow for a peek of her footwear, it is likely that the “Magic Mike” star added some height to her outfit with a pair of platform sandals and high heels, her favorite silhouette for red carpet events. She is known for her penchant for towering heels and statement-making styles and she almost always favors Gucci, as a muse to former creative director Alessandro Michele.

Salma Hayek attends the “Killers Of The Flower Moon” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival is held annually on the French Riviera to commemorate and screen highly-anticipated films around the world. The 2023 festival runs from May 16, starting with a screening of the French-language film “Jeanne du Barry” directed by Maiwenn and Johnny Depp and will continue until May 27, closing out with Pixar’s animation “Elemental.”

