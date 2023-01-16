Sadie Sink Glitters in Chanel Dress & Chic Sandals at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023

Sadie Sink brought chic style to the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles. The actress is nominated this evening for Best Young Actress for her performance in Darren Aronofsky’s drama film “The Whale.”

While hitting the red carpet at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Sink posed in a black dress from Chanel. Her strapless silk radzimir style, hailing from the brand’s fall 2022 couture collection, included a cutout bodice with a bandeau base layered in shimmering crossed gold, silver and red embroidered sequins. Cinched pleats across the dress’ top, as well as a calf-length skirt, finished the piece with an elegant texture.

Sadie Sink attends the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk

Sink’s Molly Dickson-styled outfit was also complemented by a Chanel clutch and gold and diamond floral ring, as well as thin gold and diamond earrings and a matching ear cuff.

When it came to footwear, Sink’s outfit was finished with a set of chic Jimmy Choo sandals. The “Stranger Things” actress‘ sold-out Minny style included thin black suede soles, toe and ankle straps, accented by D’Orsay-like slingback straps. Thin 3-inch heels finished the pair with a sophisticated base, remaining walkable and versatile for the formal occasion.

A closer look at Sink’s Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Christopher Polk

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

