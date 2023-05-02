Sabrina Elba Exudes Elegance on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 in Gucci Dress & Leather Sandals With Idris Elba

Sabrina Elba elegantly arrived at the 2023 Met Gala in New York with her husband and actor Idris Elba.

The “Three Thousand Years of Longing” star wore a black strapless Gucci dress that featured a fitted bodice with a drop waist and a voluminous satin skirt that was decorated with small circular cutouts which were lined with crystals.

Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba at the 2023 Met Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images

Elba accessorized the look with a set of sparkling silver-toned jewelry featuring a ring, a bracelet, and an oversized pair of sparkling studs. She kept her dark brown pixie cut in sleek style complimenting her minimal makeup look that featured a winged eyeliner and a nude pink lip. Her subtle look was created by makeup artist Jessica DeBruyne.

Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba at the 2023 Met Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sandals. The leather heels featured a rounded toe decorated by a thin toe strap similar in width to the ankle strap. The glossy sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba at the 2023 Met Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images

Fans were surprised to see Elba in the custom Gucci gown as she posted to her Instagram just before the event wearing a cream off-the-shoulder tulle gown from Chanel’s Spring 1989 Haute Couture collection.

Elba was dressed by Dani Michelle who can also be credited for Kendall Jenner’s Marc Jacobs look last night.

As for Idris, the actor worked with stylist Cheryl Konteh to create his custom Gucci look that featured a lengthy white blazer and patent leather dress shoes.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

