Sabrina Elba Slips on Brown Dress and Hidden Heels with Idris Elba at Chanel & Charles Finch’s Pre-Oscars Dinner

Sabrina Elba brought chic minimalism to the red carpet for Chanel and Charles Finch’s 2023 pre-Oscars dinner.

While at the occasion in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, Elba arrived with husband Idris Elba in a long brown gown. The philanthropist’s dark chocolate-toned piece included a faintly sheer texture across its long sleeves and floor-length hem, accented with small layered diamond earrings. Idris, meanwhile, was similarly neutrally dressed in a black button-down shirt and trousers, layered with a collared nylon jacket.

(L-R): Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba attend the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 11, 2023. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Elba’s footwear could not be seen beneath her gown’s long hem — though, given her past shoe choices, likely included a heeled sandal or pointed-toe pump silhouette. However, Idris opted to strap into a pair of black Dr. Martens combat boots for the occasion, featuring laced fronts and yellow welt stitching. The style brought his outfit a utilitarian edge, while remaining traditionally formal for the occasion with its rounded silhouette and dark uppers.

A closer look at the Elbas’ shoes. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The Academy Awards 2023, also known as the Oscars, honor the top film performances of the past year. This season’s ceremonies will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 12; the occasion will mark Kimmel’s third time hosting the event. The top films nominated at the Oscars are led by “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with 11 nods, as well as “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” with 9 nominations each.

PHOTOS: Discover Chanel’s fall 2023 collection in the gallery.