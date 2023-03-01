Sabrina Elba Gleams With Idris Elba in Tentacle-Belted Dress & Heels at ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sabrina Elba made a sleek statement on the red carpet for the premiere of her husband Idris Elba‘s newest film, “Luther: The Fallen Sun.”

While hitting the red carpet at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London for the occasion on Wednesday, Elba posed in a long black dress. Her silky style featured a slim fit with a sharply draped skirt, accented with long sleeves that included glove-like openings to cover her hands.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba arrive at the global premiere of “Luther: The Fallen Sun” at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Lia Toby/Getty Images

The piece gained added dimension with a wraparound belt crafted from gleaming connected orbs in various sizes, dangling in strands at the back for a futuristic finish reminiscent of octopus tentacles.

Elba glamorously finished her outfit with a red manicure and sparkling circular crystal drop earrings. Idris, meanwhile, was dapperly suited in a deep mauve suit with a folded front layer and pointed collar, paired with Christian Louboutin’s black patent leather $945 No Penny loafers.

When it came to shoes, Elba’s footwear could not be seen beneath her dress’ long hem. However, it’s likely the star wore a matching or complementary pair of pointed-toe pumps or heeled sandals, given her past looks on the red carpet.

Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the global premiere of “Luther: The Fallen Sun” at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Where footwear is concerned, Elba’s styles are bold and sleek. The “Three Thousand Years of Longing” actress often wears strappy heeled sandals and pumps in a range of hues on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin. In fact, Elba even accompanied Louboutin to the 2022 FNAA’s, and collaborated alongside Idris with the designer on two “Walk a mile in my shoes” capsule collections to benefit multiple nonprofits. The star has also been seen in flat sandals and low-top sneakers from brands including Vans, as well.

PHOTOS: Discover Sabrina Elba and more stars at the 2022 FNAA’s in the gallery.