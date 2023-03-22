Sabrina Elba Takes the Plunge in Backless Alaïa Dress & Heels at Fashion Trust Awards 2023

Sabrina Elba attended the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards yesterday in Los Angeles clad in a breezy black Alaïa gown.

Elba’s dress was sleeveless, backless and floor-length, made of flowing black fabric. The garment had a slouchy scoop neck that transitioned into a roomy draped top followed by a fitted ruched skirt.

Sabrina Elba attends the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images,,

The “Three Thousand Years of Longing” actress opted to accessorize with a variety of black and clear chunky bangles stacked up high on her wrists. As for her hair, Elba opted to wear her dark tresses down in a shaggy slightly dampened style with fringy front-facing bangs.

Although her shoes weren’t visible, Elba elevated her outfit with a pair of heels. Where footwear is concerned, Elba’s styles are bold and sleek. The “Three Thousand Years of Longing” actress often wears strappy heeled sandals and pumps in a range of hues on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin. In fact, Elba even accompanied Louboutin to the 2022 FNAA’s, and collaborated alongside Idris with the designer on two “Walk a mile in my shoes” capsule collections to benefit multiple nonprofits. The star has also been seen in flat sandals and low-top sneakers from brands including Vans, as well.

Sabrina Elba attends the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic