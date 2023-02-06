Sabrina Carpenter Pops in White-Hot Crop Top & Peep-Toe Heels at Universal’s Grammy Awards After-Party

Sabrina Carpenter brought white-hot style to Universal Music Group’s after-party for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The star was one of the numerous celebrity guests at the occasion, including Olivia Rodrigo, Fletcher, Shania Twain and LL Cool J.

Carpenter hit the red carpet at Milk Studios Los Angeles for the occasion, wearing a white ribbed knit crop top and midi-length skirt. Both pieces featured a slim fit, with the “Emails I Can’t Send” musician’s skirt gaining a sleek edge from small circular cutouts above a thigh-high slit. Each was also accented with rounded silver rosettes for added flair, giving a burst of glamour from a coating of sparkly silver crystals. Small interwoven gold hoop earrings simply completed her ensemble.

Sabrina Carpenter attends Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, Presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics’ Xperience+ at Milk Studios Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Carpenter slipped on a pair of peep-toe heels to complete her outfit. The “Almost Love” singer’s set included smooth ivory satin uppers with closed counters. complete with curved platform soles. Thin heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the style with a height-boosting base.

A closer look at Carpenter’s heels. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands

Sabrina Carpenter attends Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, Presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics’ Xperience+ at Milk Studios Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands

The 2023 Grammy Awards aired on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show took place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Top winners from the evening included Beyoncé, who broke records for the most-awarded artist in Grammys history with 32 wins, as well as Harry Styles, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

