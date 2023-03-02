Sabrina Carpenter Soars in Brian Atwood Heels & Dramatic Miniskirt at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Sabrina Carpenter soared on the red carpet while attending the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

While arriving to the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the occasion, Carpenter wore a sharp two-toned Cong Tri dress. The “Emails I Can’t Send” singer’s ensemble featured a silky cream cropped cutout bodice with a twisted center, sweetheart neckline and wide off-the-shoulder sleeves.

The added drama came from a mini-length black skirt with a sharply draped train — which also created a diamond-shaped central cutout.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Stylist Jason Bolden finished Carpenter’s outfit with a crystal-tipped ring, delicate pendant necklace and tubular silver hoop earrings for a sleek shine.

Related Chloe Bailey Drapes in Crystals & Feathers With Heels at Billboard Woman in Music Awards 2023 Olivia Rodrigo Brings Y2K Glamour in Horse Print Pants & Square-Toed Heels to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 Heidi Klum Brightens Up the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 in Yellow Miss Sohee Dress & White Strappy Sandals

When it came to shoes, Carpenter strapped into a pair of Brian Atwood platform heels. The “Why” singer’s style featured smooth black uppers with rounded counters and peep-toe straps, as well as buckled ankle straps for a Mary Jane effect. Thick platform soles and thin heels totaling 5 inches in height completed Carpenter’s outfit with a soaring height boost for the occasion.

A closer look at Carpenter’s Atwood heels. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Carpenter also took the opportunity at the Awards to meet K-pop girl group Twice, posing with its members Momo, Nayeon, Minatozaki Sana, Tzuyu, Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Mina, Chaeyoung and Dahyun on the red carpet.

Sabrina Carpenter (5th from R) with Jihyo, Momo, Mina, Chaeyoung, Dahyun, Nayeon, Sana, Tzuyu and Jeongyeon of TWICE arrives at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic,

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honor the most influential female artists, executives and producers in the music industry. Quinta Brunson hosted this year’s event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Park. SZA was named the 2023 Woman of the Year, while additional honorees included Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, TWICE, Becky G, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lainey Wilson, Rosalia and Sylvia Rhone.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrities on the red carpet at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards in the gallery.