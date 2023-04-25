Ryan Gosling Promotes ‘Barbie’ in ‘Greta Gerwig’ T-Shirt & Tan Leather Boots at CinemaCon 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ryan Gosling bought casual flair to the red carpet while promoting his upcoming film “Barbie” at State of the Industry and Warner Brothers Pictures’ presentation during CinemaCon 2023. The fantasy comedy, which stars Gosling, Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Will Ferrell, premieres on June 23.

Gosling arrived with Robbie at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday , wearing a humorously casual outfit. The “Gray Man” star’s ensemble prominently featured a white T-shirt printed with “Directed by Greta Gerwig” in pink Barbie lettering, referencing the director of the film — in which Gosling plays Barbie’s love interest, Ken. The cheeky top was layered beneath a bubblegum-pink jacket lined with pale pink shearling, which Gosling paired with dark chocolate trousers and a worn leather belt.

Ryan Gosling at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Robbie, meanwhile, opted to pay homage to the film’s titular character in a pink gingham Prada crop top and miniskirt with glossy Christian Louboutin mules and a Chanel anklet.

(L-R): Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

(L-R): Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

When it came to footwear, Gosling laced into a pair of Red Wing Shoes’ leather boots to finish his outfit. The actor’s $300 Classic Moc style featured light tan leather uppers with rounded moc toes and woven upper laces, complete with stitched paneling. The pair was complete with Red Wing’s signature ridged Traction Tred rubber soles for a stable finish, completing the “Notebook” star’s attire with a rugged edge.

A closer look at Gosling’s boots. CREDIT: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Red Wing Shoes’ Classic Moc boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Red Wing Shoes

Gosling’s shoe style is dapper and versatile. The “Place Beyond the Pines” actor frequently wears lace-up and combat boots in a range of neutral hues on and off the red carpet, hailing from brands including Red Wing Heritage. For formal occasions, he can also be seen in brown and black leather dress shoes.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

PHOTOS: Discover Ryan Gosling and more celebrities at CinemaCon 2023 in the gallery.