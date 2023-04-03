‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Serve Up Drag Queen Glamour in Colorful Gowns & Sparkling Footwear at CMT Music Awards 2023

Former contestants of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” graced the red carpet at the 2023 CMT Music Awards tonight at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Kennedy Davenport, Manila Luzon, Jan Sport and Olivia Lux made their mark at the award ceremony, repping the drag community with pride.



Davenport, who hails from season seven of “RPDR,” sported a bright red rhinestoned floor-length gown layered underneath a matching see-through cape trimmed with tulle. “RPDR” season three star Luzon was outfitted in a multi-colored asymmetrical gown seemingly made of a shimmering tulle. The performer finished her look with gilded platform sandals.

Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport, Manila Luzon, and Olivia Lux attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images

Season 12’s Sport wore a black minidress trimmed with faux-feathers worn with pointed black pumps. Season 13’s Lux wore a red corseted mermaid-style gown with extravagant jewelry.

Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport, Manila Luzon, and Olivia Lux attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images

Later on the show, the drag queens joined Kelsea Ballerini for a performance of “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too).”

Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage with Kennedy Davenport and Jan Sport at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage with Olivia Lux, Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport and Manila Luzon at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Kelsea Ballerini, Kennedy Davenport and Jan Sport perform onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” 15th season started on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV with Ariana Grande as a guest judge. 16 new queens went head-to-head on the runway and in the workroom to be crowned America’s next drag superstar, along with a cash prize of $200,000. The first and second episodes are titled “One Night Only” and will be split into parts. The latest episode, which aired on Friday, saw the final four contestants Sasha Colby, Luxx Noir London, Anetra, and Mistress Isabelle Brooks tasked with lip-syncing to RuPaul’s song “Blame It on the Edit.”

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.

