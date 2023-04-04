Exclusive: Rosie Perez Shares the Importance of Representation and Power Dressing at Variety’s Power of Women 2023

Rosie Perez was shining brightly at the 2023 Variety‘s Power of Women event, where she was honored alongside stars including Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Judy Blume. The occasion celebrated female empowerment, as well as the honorees’ philanthropic work with a wide range of charities and nonprofit organizations.

“It means everything to me, but specifically for the Latino community,” Perez exclusively shared with FN. “That’s where it hits home for me, because representation matters — but inclusion means everything.”

Rosie Perez attends Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill in New York City on April 4, 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Perez also summed up the fashion that makes her feel powerful in her signature witty humor: “Spanx!”

While hitting the red carpet, Perez gleamed in a black midi dress draped in shimmering panels of flounced bronze silk. The “Flight Attendant” star smoothly paired the piece with oversized ombré sunglasses, as well as a soaring pair of black satin peep-toe platform sandals with crystal-buckled straps and 5-inch heels.

Rosie Perez attends Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill in New York City on April 4, 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The set gave the “Your Honor” actress a dynamic height boost for the meaningful occasion, where she was honored for her work with Heart 9/11 — a team of first responders who notably rebuilt homes in Puerto Rico after 2017’s Hurricane Maria.

Perez also took the time to reunite with co-stars and friends at the event, including Spike Lee.

Spike Lee and Rosie Perez attend Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill in New York City on April 4, 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Perez’s styles are sleek and elegant. For formal occasions, the star regularly wears black and metallic platform and heeled sandals on the red carpet. Off-duty, she can also be seen in low-top sneakers and a range of black combat boots.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrities wearing platform heels in the gallery.