Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Serves Sleek Glamour in Valentino Dress & Pointy Pumps for ‘Club Zero’ Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley served sleek glamour at the “Club Zero” screening during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in France today. The English model looked stunning while posing on the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals.

Whiteley arrived wearing a black one-shoulder dress from the Valentino spring 2023 couture collection. The backless garment was accented with a large white bow that sat at the hip and included a daring thigh-high side slit.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the “Club Zero” screening at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023, in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

To further elevate her ensemble, the Rose Inc. founder added dangling diamond earrings and silver bangle bracelets. Whiteley’s hair was styled half up, half down. As for makeup, she went with a soft smokey eye and neutral matte pout.

Related Irina Shayk Embraces Sensual Glamour in Gucci Lingerie, Sheer Dress and Stilettos at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Naomi Campbell Slips on Chanel Pumps With Ethereal White Dress for 'Firebrand' Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Kylie Minogue's 'Tension' Era: Sky-High Platforms, Romantic Dresses and More 2023 Fashion Moments

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the “Club Zero” screening at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023, in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Sticking to a monochromatic style moment, Whiteley completed her look with black pointed-toe pumps. The shoes had a sharp pointed toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the “Club Zero” screening at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023, in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.