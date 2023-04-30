Rosario Dawson Goes Mod in Knotted Dress and Stiletto Boots at 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Rosario Dawson gave formal style a modern twist on the red carpet at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

On Saturday night, Dawson arrived to the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. for the occasion in a two-toned dress. The “Sin City” actress‘ sleeveless style featured a black silk base with two shimmering teal blue panels at its waist, knotted at the hem for a sharp finish.

Rosario Dawson attends the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Dawson finished her outfit with a thin gold bangle, as well as gold statement earrings hung with black leather flowers and sparkling blue crystals.

Rosario Dawson attends the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Dawson slipped on a pair of sleek heeled boots to finish her outfit. The “Kids” star’s pair featured smooth black leather uppers with faintly rounded toes, set atop square block soles for a geometric base. The pair was complete with thin heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, giving her a sharp height boost while bringing a modern edge to the red carpet.

Similar styles of boots have soared in popularity from their height-boosting bases and dynamic heels, seen this season in new collections from Christian Louboutin, Nine West and Veronica Beard.

A closer look at Dawson’s boots. CREDIT: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner took place at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. The annual dinner event celebrates the importance of the First Amendment. The evening’s guests included President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Ariana Madix and Winnie Harlow, among numerous others.

PHOTOS: Discover how high heels have changed over the years in the gallery.