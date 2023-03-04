Rooney Mara Masters Color Blocking in Lengthy Red Blazer, Maxi Skirt & Sandals at Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet

Rooney Mara attended the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards tonight in L.A. Mara is one of many who will be receiving the Robert Altman Award for her part in the film “Women Talking.”

Rooney Mara attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

A master of color blocking, Mara went for a sophisticated look comprised of a lengthy bright red blazer style top with short lapels and a boxy silhouette. The blazer-esque look was worn atop nothing, making for a daring appearance. On bottom, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” star styled a sweeping red and black maxi skirt in a shapeless style sans pleating. The garment was a simple straight up and down look with a long hem that pooled at Mara’s feet, hiding her heels.

Speaking of her footwear, although they were hard to see, it seemed like Mara wore some sort of sandal heel in black. Sandal heels usually feature a simple strap across the toes and around the ankles.

“Women Talking” follows the women of an isolated religious colony reveal a shocking secret about the colony’s men. For years, the men have occasionally drugged the women and then raped them. The truth comes out and the women talk about their new situation. The cast of the film includes Claire Foy, Frances McDormand, and Rooney Mara among other top stars.

The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards is held in Los Angeles at the Santa Monica Pier on March 4, 2023. The ceremony is hosted by Hasan Minhaj and will feature a wide range of presenters including Adam Brody, Aubrey Plaza, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Pope, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kevin Bacon, Lily Tomlin, Stephanie Hsu, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Austin Butler among others. Featured categories at the show will include Best Film, Best Lead Performance, Best Supporting Performance, and Best First Feature. Noteable nominees include Jamie Lee Curtis, Gabrielle Union, Mia Goth, Taylor Russel, Michelle Yeoh and Aubrey Plaza.

