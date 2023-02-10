Ron Rivera’s Wife Stephanie Rivera Shines in Embellished Blazer & Sparkling Sandals at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Ron Rivera’s wife Stephanie Rivera had a sparkling fashion moment as she walked the carpet at the 2023 NFL Honors with her husband tonight. The Washington Commander’s head coach will be awarded tonight with the Salute to Service award for his year-round commitment to the nation’s service members, veterans and their families.

The former WNBA coach wore a black textured bandeau and layered it with a black blazer that featured crystal embellishments that went through the front pockets and lined the slit cuffs and buttons on the jacket. She paired the piece with black tights that featured the same crystal embellishments that cascaded down the center of the pant legs and surrounded the slight slits at the hemline.

Stephanie Rivera and Ron Rivera attend the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. CREDIT: Getty Images

Rivera added more sparkling touches with a gold pendant chain, a half-eternity ring, a pair of hoops, and a set of bracelets. She kept her dark brown hair swept back into a low ponytail keeping the focus on her subtle makeup that featured a glossy rich red lip.

The UCLA alum completed the look by slipping into a pair of light gold sandals. The heels featured an embellished strappy design that connected to the satin ankle strap. The back of the almond-toe sandals was hidden. She most likely slipped into a block heel that was about 1 inch tall.

Rivera’s husband opted for a classic look with a white button-down shirt and a black suit. He added a black braided bracelet and a houndstooth tie to the look. Ron completed the look by slipping into a pair of black Louis Vuitton loafers. The leather dress shoes featured an almond toe with a laceless closure. The loafers were decorated with a silver monogram clasp.

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

