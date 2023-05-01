Roger Federer’s Wife Mirka Federer Dons Feathered Pink Dress on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Roger Federer made a sharp style statement with his wife, Mirka, at the 2023 Met Gala tonight. The tennis star is notably one of the Gala’s co-chairs this year, in addition to Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Federer arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the occasion, wearing a sharp black tuxedo. The athlete’s attire featured a matching blazer and trousers atop a white collared shirt, accented by a black bow tie. Mirka, meanwhile, contrasted Federer in a frothy light pink long-sleeved dress, coated in sprays of thin feathers and cinched with a pale pink silk bow waist sash.

(L-R): Roger Federer and Mirka Federer attend the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Federer’s sunglasses-and-suit combination notably referenced Lagerfeld’s own signature dark aviator sunglasses, which the late designer virally wore at all hours of the day.

Roger Federer attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

When it came to footwear, Federer’s outfit was classically finished with a pair of glossy black dress shoes. The ESPY Award-winning star’s style featured a lace-up silhouette with short heels and almond-shaped toes, completing his attire with a dapper finish. Mirka’s footwear, meanwhile, could not be seen beneath her gown’s glowing train; however, it’s likely she wore a pair of matching or complementary pumps or heeled sandals, given her past red carpet ventures.

(L-R): Roger Federer and Mirka Federer at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

