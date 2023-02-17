Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Bursts With Color in Whimsical Jacket & Pointy Pumps at ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Premiere

Camille Kostek attended the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” season 3 yesterday in Los Angeles.

The girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski was outfitted in a whimsical two-piece set comprised of an oversized jacket and matching baggy high-waisted trousers. Both portions of the set were made of a colorful fabric splotched in an abstract manner with green, red, blue and white. Underneath the button-down was a red tube top.

Camille Kostek attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” season 3 at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

On the accessories front, Kostek carried a crocodile embossed clutch, the animal-printed accessory worn alongside shiny gold rings and a dainty necklace. The “Wipeout” host styled her long blond hair in waves worn parted down the middle and embellished with small thin braids.

As for footwear, Kostek opted for a pair of nude pointed-toe pumps to elevate her outfit. The footwear featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered her a more comfortable, walkable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities because of its wearability and diverse nature, Kostek included.

A closer look at Camille Kostek’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

In a similar style during the Super Bowl last week, Kostek attended the Gronk Beach Super Bowl music festival with her boyfriend and former Patriots player Gronkowski.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model turned on the glam factor by wearing the denim vest on the shoulders and pairing it with a green laced-up bustier. She completed the outfit with matching green camo pants. Kostek accessorized the look with Pit Viper sunglasses and matching pairs of white sneakers. Kostek opted for a classic Nike model in a chunky all-white style that matched her boyfriend’s.

Camille Kostek attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” season 3 at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

“Outer Banks” is a Netflix original show about a teenager who enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance. The show’s third season premieres on Feb. 23 on Netflix.

