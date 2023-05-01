Rita Ora Makes a Case for Sheer on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 in Prabal Gurung Dress & Strappy Sandals With Taika Waititi

Rita Ora arrived at the 2023 Met Gala in New York wearing an all-black ensemble. The singer posed on the carpet with her husband, director Taika Waititi.

Ora donned a daring outfit that featured detailed draping, striking cutouts and well-defined boning from Prabal Gurung.

Rita Ora attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Nepalese-American fashion designer has been a fixture at the Met Gala since 2010. His designs have graced the red carpet, showcasing his signature style that often combines traditional Nepalese influences with modern, edgy elements. He has dressed a range of celebrities, from Sarah Jessica Parker to Zendaya over the years.

Regarding her footwear choice, Ora strapped on a pair of strappy sandals with a generous platform. These strappy platform sandals feature a chic ankle buckle closure that provides a secure fit. The almond toe design adds a touch of elegance, while the 6-inch heel elongates the legs and creates a flattering silhouette.

Ora’s fashion style is a mix of edgy and glamorous, often pushing boundaries with bold statement pieces. She is known for wearing daring outfits that showcase her confident and daring personality. Rita has also been a standout at the Met Gala, consistently impressing with her unique and avant-garde choices. From her bold silver feathered gown in 2016 to her Prada moment in 2021, she always manages to turn heads on the red carpet.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

