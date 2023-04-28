Rita Ora Shines in White Hot Cone-Bra Dress by Richard Quinn & Satin Platforms at Prince’s Trust Gala 2023

Rita Ora brought white-hot style to the 2023 Prince’s Trust Gala in New York on Thursday night.

The “Let You Love Me” singer slipped into a white fitted Richard Quinn gown that featured a v-neckline and a corset bodice. She added white opera gloves to the look. The angelic look is from the designer’s fall 2023 collection.

Rita Ora attends 2023 The Prince’s Trust Gala. CREDIT: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Ora accessorized the look with a pair of diamond studs, a tennis bracelet and a necklace. She kept her dark blond hair in a sleek high bun keeping the focus on her glamorous makeup that featured a sparkling smokey eye and a dark mauve lip. Her glowing look was created by the Charlotte Tilbury Pro Team, specifically makeup artist Alex Rutkovskiy.

The singer completed the look by slipping on a pair of silver heels. The satin shoes were primarily hidden by the floor-length gown but the platform sole peeked through the front exposing a square toe as well. She was most likely supported by a block heel that was about 5 inches tall.

Rita Ora attends 2023 The Prince’s Trust Gala. CREDIT: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Ora was styled by Pippa Atkinson who exclusively creates looks for the actress including the edgy white dress she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars party last month.

The last time we saw the actress was strolling the streets of New York wearing a bralette with Yume Yume Cloud Walker boots. She often slips into a pair of trendy footwear. Her shoe closet is filled with various types of heels like sandals and mules from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu.

The 2023 Prince’s Trust Gala took place on Thursday at Cipriani South Street in New York. Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful led the event, bringing together influential names in music, fashion and the arts, including Doja Cat, Kate Moss, Kate Beckinsale, Tommy Hilfiger and Rita Ora among others.

PHOTOS: Rita Ora’s Most Memorable Street Style Moments Through the Years