Rita Ora Pops in Edgy White Dress at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 With Hidden Heels

Rita Ora chicly attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars party in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The “Let You Love Me” singer wore a white strapless Wiederhoeft ball gown that featured a corset bodice and a tulle skirt that was connected by silver circular hardware. The chic gown is a part of the designer’s fall 2023 collection.

Rita Ora attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Ora accessorized with a set of silver-toned jewelry that featured a pendant ring, a sparkling bracelet, a diamond necklace and a pair of earrings that had emerald stones. Her honey-blond hair was styled into tight waves that cascaded down her back. Her glowing makeup featured a shimmering eye look and a mauve lip.

Unfortunately, the singer’s footwear was hidden from view. She most likely slipped into a pair of white sandals. The singer often gravitates towards heels with a platform sole for red carpet events.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Ora was styled by Pippa Atkinson who can also be credited for the dramatic look she wore to the UNICEF Winter Gala in December. She was seen wearing a mirrored bra top with opera gloves and a feathered skirt.

The “Black Widow” singer was accompanied to the after-party by her husband and filmmaker Taika Waititi who was seen wearing an all-black suit that featured a sequin-embellished collar and patent leather loafers.

The last time we saw Ora was in Los Angeles last month wearing a daring sheer dress with 6-inch Louboutins.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show. The night’s winners included Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser. Performances included Rihanna and Lady Gaga and Stephanie Hsu.

