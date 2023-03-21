Rina Sawayama Serves Edgy Glamour in Eyelet-Studded Leather Dress & Pointy Pumps at ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ LA Premiere

Rina Sawayama attended the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 4” yesterday. The “Comme Des Garçons” songstress arrived on the red carpet at TCL Chinese Theatre clad in a Luis de Jacier dress and pointed pumps to match.

Sawayama’s dress fell off the shoulders, featuring rows upon rows of silver eyelets set on leather bodycon strips of fabric wrapped around the hitmaker’s bodice. The style also featured a leg-climbing side slit followed by a fringy skirt that swept the floor.

Rina Sawayama attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 4” at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 20, 2023. CREDIT: FilmMagic

On the accessories front, Sawayama sported a matching leather and eyelet-studded choker with dangling silver earrings fastened to milky white gemstones. Her hair was styled wet and slicked back.

On her feet, Sawayama opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of matt black pointed-toe pumps that made for a monochrome appearance. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Sawayama included.

A closer look at Rina Sawayama’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Rina Sawayama attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 4” at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 20, 2023. CREDIT: FilmMagic

“John Wick: Chapter 4” continues the story of legendary hitman John Wick (Keanu Reeves). With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York, Paris, Japan and Berlin. The fourth iteration in the franchise features an all-star cast including Rina Sawayama, Bill Skarsgård, Halle Berry, and Lance Reddick among others. The film is set to be released in theaters on March 27.

