Pregnant Rihanna Flatters Her Baby Bump at Oscars in Edgy See-Through Dress With Heels on Red Carpet 2023

Rihanna attended the 95th Academy Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Flattering her baby bump, the “Umbrella” songstress wore a daring black Alaïa gown. Rihanna is nominated for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Rihanna attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The hitmaker’s look was sheer and bold, comprised of long sleeves and sheer mesh cutouts that made up the neckline and midsection, followed by black patent leather portions that added edge to Rihanna’s outfit. The dress was floor-length with a leather train that trailed far behind the starlet. The skirt also featured slashes on either side, adding extra drama.

Rihanna attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Although her heels weren’t visible, Rihanna likely completed her outfit with sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “Rated R” musician has worn a wide range of spectacular shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her equally bold outfits.

Rihanna is one of the fashion industry’s most beloved “it” girls, and the main reason is due to her personal style. She mixes edginess with chic styles, while also setting her own trends. When she’s not attending a formal event, her street style looks also take precedence, with her wearing intricate leathers, slinky dresses, billowing outerwear and slouchy denim that help her execute her vision.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

