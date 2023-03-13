Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump With Third Oscars 2023 Look in Lace-Up Sandals

Rihanna served head-to-toe glamour at the 2023 Oscars on multiple occasions — and her latest outfit was no exception. Seen backstage with A$AP Rocky, the musician’s third outfit joined her lineup of intricate Jahleel Weaver-styled ensembles worn over the course of the ceremony.
While backstage during the show, Rihanna, who is expecting her second child, posed in a custom mint green Bottega Veneta outfit.
Her Matthieu Blazy-designed attire featured a silk skirt with a thigh-high slit, as well as a cropped shearling stole that wrapped around her bodice and arms in a formal, cape-like silhouette — all while spotlighting her baby bump.
The tonal ensemble was complete with matching leather gloves and sparkling green earrings, as well as a key shoe: a custom version of Sergio Rossi x Area‘s collaborative Shibari sandals, featuring crisscrossed lace-up straps and chrome heels crafted with mint green satin
During the ceremony itself, Rihanna took the stage in a custom Maison Margiela outfit to perform “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Her ensemble, designed by John Galliano, featured a crystal-embellished sheer black top with a curved tiered hem, layered atop dark purple and gold floral-embroidered trousers. Black platform-soled heels, black leather gloves and layers of diamond earrings, necklaces, rings and a large cuff bracelet sharply finished her attire.
Before taking the stage, Rihanna made a viral arrival at the ceremony, spotlighting her baby bump in a custom brown leather and sheer-paneled Alaïa dress by Pieter Mulier. Her ensemble was finished with yellow and brown diamond Moussaieff jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show. The night’s winners included Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser. Performances included Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and Stephanie Hsu. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during celebrity arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.
