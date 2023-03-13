Pregnant Rihanna Highlights Baby Bump at Oscars 2023 in Sheer Top & Platforms for ‘Lift Me Up’ Performance

Rihanna was glamorously dressed for her second musical performance of the year, singing “Lift Me Up” from Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — at the 2023 Oscars, no less.

The musician, who is expecting her second child, took the stage at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday night, wearing a custom Maison Margiela outfit.

Rihanna performs “Lift Me Up” at the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Rich Polk

Her ensemble, designed by John Galliano, featured a gauzy black top with a matte-paneled bodice and curved tiered hem, embellished with swirls of sparkling crystals. A set of dark purple and gold floral-embroidered trousers, accessorized with black leather gloves and layers of diamond earrings, necklaces, rings and a large cuff bracelet, sharply completed her attire.

Rihanna performs “Lift Me Up” at the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Rich Polk

When it came to footwear, Rihanna’s shoes weren’t fully visible beneath her pants’ hems. However, the style did appear to include thick black platform soles — suggesting they encompassed a height-boosting set go sandals, pumps or boots. You can watch her full “Lift Me Up” performance from the Oscars on Twitter, below.

Before taking the stage, Rihanna made a viral arrival to the ceremony, spotlighting her baby bump in a custom brown leather and sheer-paneled Alaïa dress by Pieter Mulier. Her ensemble was finished with Moussaieff Jewellers drop earrings and Giuseppe Zanotti heels, styled by Jahleel Weaver.

Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

