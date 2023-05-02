Pregnant Rihanna Blooms in White Valentino Dress, Dramatic Flower Coat & Strappy Pumps on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With ASAP Rocky

Rihanna was undeniably the belle of the ball at the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in New York tonight. The award-winning singer and billionaire beauty mogul brought head-turning style as she arrived at the annual affair with her partner ASAP Rocky.

The superstar power couple was fashionably late, opting to arrive hours after other celebrities entered the event. Rihanna was a vision in white for fashion’s biggest night. The Fenty founder covered her growing baby bump with a hooded coat that featured Chanel’s iconic Camellia flower.

(L-R) A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

Underneath, the “Work” musician donned a white Valentino dress. The piece featured thin spaghetti straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline and a billowy pleated skirt.

In true fashion form, Riri added striking details to her look with layered diamond choker necklaces, statement midi rings, fingerless gloves and white sunglasses that were decorated with false eyelashes. As for glam, she styled her hair half up, half and opted for a vibrant deep red matte lip.

Rihanna attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Riri’s footwear was revealed as she departed the Carlyle Hotel with ASAP Rocky. The “Umbrella” artist slipped into a pair of strappy white pointed-toe pumps by Gianvito Rossi. The slip-on silhouette had a large flower on the toe and satin straps that wrapped tightly around her ankle.

ASAP Rocky sported a look that was reminiscent of Karl Lagerfeld’s signature style. The “D.M.B” rapper sported a black blazer with a white button-down shirt and black tie. The highlight of the record producer’s outfit came from his red plaid skirt that was styled over a pair of crystal-embellished jeans and held together by several Gucci belts.

Finishing Rocky’s wardrobe was a pair of square-toe leather boots. The smooth style was accented with silver metal detailing on the toe and sat atop a thick square heel.

ASAP Rocky attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

Rihanna made her Met Gala debut in 2007 wearing Georges Chakra. Fast-forward to 2018, and the hitmaker-turned-mogul acted as a gala co-chair alongside Donatella Versace, Amal Clooney and Anna Wintour for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” exhibit. She made waves on the red carpet in a dramatic, Pope-inspired bejeweled look paired with dazzling Louboutin pumps. Complete with a matching papal mitre, the custom-made John Galliano design is considered one of her most memorable Met Gala looks to date.

(L-R) A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

