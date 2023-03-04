Regina Hall Wows in White Lacey Dress and Crystal Sandals at Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet

Regina Hall the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet tonight in Los Angeles.

Regina Hall attended the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Trying out the sheer trend, Hall made a monochrome appearance to the award ceremony in a sheer white high-low Andrew Kwon dress. The garment featured a high neckline followed by layers of voluminous layers of ruffles that cascaded down Hall’s shoulders. The sleeves and midsection were made of a sheer white lace that was equally sheer, adding a dainty quality to Hall’s look. The skirt also featured ruffled layers in the same sheer white fabric with a short hem in the front and a lengthy one in the back, acting almost like a train. She accessorized with Irene Neurwith jewelry and a Tyler Ellis bag.

Adding some extra bling, Hall stepped out in white Alexandre Birman sandal heels with three thick secure straps dotted with sparkling crystals that reflected silver. The three to four-inch heels Hall wore offered the “Girls Trip” star a few extra inches, lengthening her silhouette. The shoe is a closet staple for many, thanks to its endless versatility.

A closer look at Regina Hall’s shoes. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Hall favors elegant and sharp styles. The NAACP Image Award winner typically dons strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes sharp white sneakers and sleek printed boots.

The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards is held in Los Angeles at the Santa Monica Pier on March 4, 2023. The ceremony is hosted by Hasan Minhaj and will feature a wide range of presenters including Adam Brody, Aubrey Plaza, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Pope, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kevin Bacon, Lily Tomlin, Stephanie Hsu, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Austin Butler among others. Featured categories at the show will include Best Film, Best Lead Performance, Best Supporting Performance, and Best First Feature. Noteable nominees include Jamie Lee Curtis, Gabrielle Union, Mia Goth, Taylor Russel, Michelle Yeoh and Aubrey Plaza.

