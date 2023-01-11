Regina Hall Gets Slick in Leather Dress & Stilettos at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Regina Hall gave her maximalist style an edgy makeover for the 2023 Golden Globes.

While hitting the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., the “Master” star arrived in a black faux leather gown by Monique Lhuillier. Featuring an asymmetric one-shouldered silhouette with a draped train, Hall’s outfit was also accented with matching wrist sleeves for a grungy twist.

Regina Hall attends the 2023 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A black and silver crystal-beaded Tyler Ellis clutch glamorously complemented her outfit, as did Raven Fine Jewelers’ bejeweled rings and a pair of Cicada’s gleaming curved emerald and diamond drop earrings.

Regina Hall attends the 2023 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Completing Hall’s Alison Edmond-styled outfit was a towering pair of platform heels by Saint Laurent. Her $1,090 Tribute style featured black leather uppers with buckled ankle straps, crossed toe straps and an angled platform sole. Thin 5.3-inch stiletto heels smoothly finished the pair with a height-boosting finish, adding a hidden element of slick drama to round out Hall’s edgy ensemble.

Saint Laurent’s Tribute platform sandals CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2023 in the gallery.