Regina Hall Gleams in Black Sequins & Heels at NAACP Awards 2023

Regina Hall Made a sparkling statement for the 54th NAACP Image Awards. The actress was nominated this evening for the Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special for her role in “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.”

While at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., Hall posed with co-star Taye Diggs in a sharp black dress. Her one-sleeved style featured an asymmetric neckline, accentuated by thin black sequins arranged in rows for a feathery effect. Thin sparkling drop earrings smoothly completed her ensemble.

Taye Diggs and Regina Hall attend the 2023 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

When it came to footwear, Hall’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “Support the Girls” actress wore a pair of matching or complementary pointed-toe pumps, sandals or platform heels, given her past red carpet appearances. In the past, Hall’s footwear has encompassed all of the aforementioned styles, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman.

During the ceremony, Hall took time to pose for photos with Diggs, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” actor Jonathan Majors and “Black-ish” stars Miles Brown and Marsai Martin, whom Hall co-starred with in the 2019 film “Little.”

Miles Brown, Jonathan Majors, Marsai Martin and Regina Hall attend the 2023 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

