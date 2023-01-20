Reese Witherspoon Sharply Suits Up in Pinstripe Skirt & Pointy Pumps at ‘Truth Be Told’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon stepped out in sophisticated style for the season 3 premiere of “Truth Be Told” of Apple TV’s “Truth Be Told” in West Hollywood, Calif. on Jan. 19. The award-winning drama series will debut on Jan. 20 and stars Octavia Spencer, Kate Hudson and Mekhi Phifer.

While arriving at the Pacific Design Center, Witherspoon appeared on the purple carpet in a pinstripe ensemble. Her outfit included a sharp blazer that had sleek lapels, pointy shoulder pads and side slant square pockets. The Golden Globe winner complemented the overcoat with a coordinating miniskirt and a simple black top.

Reese Witherspoon attends the season 3 premiere of Apple TV’s “Truth Be Told” held at Pacific Design Center on Jan. 19, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Committing to a minimalistic moment, the “Legally Blonde” actress accessorized with a chain choker necklace and diamond stud earrings. For glam, Witherspoon went with a soft smokey eye and a neutral pout. She parted her hair on the side and swept her straight tresses behind her ears.

Completing the “Big Little Lies” star’s look was a pair of sheer tights and patent pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin. The silhouette had an elongated, triangular pointed-toe, an ankle strap and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

When it comes to her personal fashion statements, the actress tends to incorporate styles from her own line, Draper James. Her mom-chic style also features top brands such as Armani and Jimmy Choo. Her go-to workout shoes are sneakers from Hoka One One. The actress oftentimes steps out for walks and runs in chunky running shoes in all different hues.

