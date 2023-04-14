Reese Witherspoon Brings Cutouts in Little Black Dress & Caged Pumps to Apple TV+’s ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon attended the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+’s “The Last Thing He Told Me” yesterday.

The “Legally Blonde” star was outfitted in a fitted black dress that stopped just below the knees featuring cutouts and sheer details all over. The one-shoulder dress had an asymmetrical neckline and a short side slit.

Reese Witherspoon at the premiere of “The Last Thing He Told Me” held at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Reese Witherspoon at the premiere of “The Last Thing He Told Me” held at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The “American Psycho” actress opted for all-gold jewelry mainly comprised of dainty rings fastened to shiny pearls in different shapes and sizes worn with matching mid-sized pearl-encrusted hoops.

When it came to shoes, Witherspoon opted for an utterly sharp set of caged pointed-toe pumps. Cast in the same black hue as her dress, the actress’ pair included matt uppers with cut-out detailing on the toes. Thin 4-inch stiletto heels finished the set, giving it an equally classic and height-boosting, finish.

Related Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Reese Witherspoon's Favorite Sneaker Brand Jennifer Garner Goes Preppy in Tweed Dress & Ankle Boots at Apple TV+'s 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Screening Jennifer Garner Means Business in Pink Pencil Skirt & Pumps on 'Today' Show

A closer look at Reese Witherspoon’s shoes. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

For footwear, Witherspoon’s pairs often follow the simple route to complement her colorful attire. On the red carpet, the “Little Fires Everywhere” star usually opts for jewel-toned or neutral pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. When off-duty, she can be spotted in low-top leather or athletic sneakers by Common Projects, Veja and Hoka One One. The star’s also a fashion leader in her own right, launching her Draper James brand in 2015.

Apple TV+ ‘s “The Last Thing He Told Me” is a thriller show based on a novel of the same name. The story follows Hannah, played by Jennifer Garner, as she forges a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey, to find the truth behind why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Episode one of the highly anticipated television show will premiere on April 14 on Apple TV+. The show is produced by Reese Witherspoon.

PHOTOS: Take a look a Reese Witherspoon’s stand-out street style.