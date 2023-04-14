Reese Witherspoon Brings Cutouts in Little Black Dress & Caged Pumps to Apple TV+’s ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon attended the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+’s “The Last Thing He Told Me” yesterday.
The “Legally Blonde” star was outfitted in a fitted black dress that stopped just below the knees featuring cutouts and sheer details all over. The one-shoulder dress had an asymmetrical neckline and a short side slit.
The “American Psycho” actress opted for all-gold jewelry mainly comprised of dainty rings fastened to shiny pearls in different shapes and sizes worn with matching mid-sized pearl-encrusted hoops.
When it came to shoes, Witherspoon opted for an utterly sharp set of caged pointed-toe pumps. Cast in the same black hue as her dress, the actress’ pair included matt uppers with cut-out detailing on the toes. Thin 4-inch stiletto heels finished the set, giving it an equally classic and height-boosting, finish.
For footwear, Witherspoon’s pairs often follow the simple route to complement her colorful attire. On the red carpet, the “Little Fires Everywhere” star usually opts for jewel-toned or neutral pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. When off-duty, she can be spotted in low-top leather or athletic sneakers by Common Projects, Veja and Hoka One One. The star’s also a fashion leader in her own right, launching her Draper James brand in 2015.
Apple TV+ ‘s “The Last Thing He Told Me” is a thriller show based on a novel of the same name. The story follows Hannah, played by Jennifer Garner, as she forges a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey, to find the truth behind why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Episode one of the highly anticipated television show will premiere on April 14 on Apple TV+. The show is produced by Reese Witherspoon.
