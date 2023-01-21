Rebel Wilson Pops in Emerald Green Dress & Bedazzled Cap-Toe Pumps at Atlantis The Royal Grand Opening in Dubai

Rebel Wilson attended the grand opening today for the Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel. Wilson was outfitted in a maxi dress by Valentino and bedazzled footwear. Post-red carpet, the comedian will be attending a performance in celebration of the hotel’s grand opening by Beyonce.

The “Senior Year” actress’ dress was emerald green and featured billowing long sleeves that tapered off into a fitted style around the wrists. Wilson’s dress was belted in order to offer the Australian thespian a defined silhouette. As for accessories, Wilson toted a black bedazzled bag with a chain strap and a stud stuck on the front.

When it comes to shoes, Wilson favors sharp styles in neutral tones. The “Isn’t It Romantic” star can be spotted on the red carpet in pointed-toe pumps by Casadei, Givenchy, and Rupert Sanderson. However, she also favors affordable heels from labels like Aldo.

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Wilson wore a pair of black capped and pointed toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a bedazzled construction that offered the “Pitch Perfect” actress a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Wilson included.

Wilson is also a fan of pointed-toe flats and loafers when off-duty. For workouts, she often wears colorful or neutral sneakers by Nike and Adidas. Aside from wearing sharp shoes, Wilson launched a collaboration with plus-size brand Angels in 2017 and previously released her own budget-friendly shoe line.

Beyoncé will be holding a performance to celebrate the opening of the Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday. The songstress has reportedly been paid $24 million to hold the private one-hour set. Swedish House Mafia will also be performing alongside Beyoncé. The performance comes ahead of a tour supporting her “Renaissance” album.

