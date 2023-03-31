Raven-Symoné & Wife Miranda Maday Coordinate in Padded Loafers & Chunky Heels at GLAAD Media Awards 2023

Raven-Symoné gave sharp suiting a colorful upgrade while attending the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night. The Emmy-nominated actress was joined at the event by her wife Miranda Maday.

For the occasion held at The Beverly Hilton, the “Cheetah Girls” star wore a dark green blazer with purple houndstooth pants. Symoné’s overcoat featured faded purple ombré accents on the lapels and near the side slant pockets.

(L-R) Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday attend the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Symoné’s wife donned a sparkling silver dress. She complemented the flowy piece with a knee-length blouse. The garment had lace detailing on one side and a ruffled hemline. On her feet was a pair of chunky black heels.

Raven-Symoné attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.

Finishing Symoné’s wardrobe was a pair of purple Chanel loafers from the label’s spring 2022 collection. Made in Italy, the shoes are crafted in lambskin leather and include Chanel’s signature double C logo and a small square heel.

A closer look Raven-Symoné’s Chanel loafers at the GLAAD Media Awards on March 30, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.

Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice and perfect for any occasion including high-profile red carpet events. Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders.

(L-R) Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday attend the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The 34th GLAAD Media Awards honor LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies in the entertainment industry. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Margaret Cho at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, honored Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope. The event will also include a New York City celebration in May, with dual sponsorships by Hyundai, Ketel One, Hulu and Delta.

