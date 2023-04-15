Rachel Weisz Sparkles in Rhinestone-Embellished Dress & Platform Sandals at Canneseries International Festival 2023

Rachel Weisz graced the red carpet of day two of the 6th Canneseries International Festival in Cannes, France. The appearance comes after Weisz’s press tour for “Dead Ringers.”

“The Mummy” star was outfitted in a strapless deep blue dress featuring a risky plunging neckline and high-shine rhinestoned detailing in different sizes and shapes that dotted the fabric.

Rachel Weisz attends the 6th Canneseries International Festival: Day Two on April 15, 2023, in Cannes, France. CREDIT: WireImage

As for her accessories, Weisz wore a few dainty silver rings and styled her mid-length dark brown tresses parted down the middle and worn in face-framing waves.

On her feet, Weisz opted for a sleek addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of black sandal heels that gave her look a sky-high boost. The pair featured thick block heels of 3 to 4 inches, rounded toes, short platform soles and a sturdy strappy construction that kept the shoes in place. The footwear is commonplace in Weisz’s shoe round-up.

A closer look at Rachel Weisz’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry.

Rachel Weisz attends the 6th Canneseries International Festival: Day Two on April 15, 2023, in Cannes, France. CREDIT: WireImage

A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller, “Dead Ringers” follows twin gynecologists, Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who perform ethically questionable procedures on infertile women. The drama series will debut on Prime Video on April 21. Rachel Weisz stars in the show alongside Britne Oldford, Emily Meade, Jennifer Ehle, Poppy Liu, Michael Chernus and Jeremy Shamos.

