Rachel Weisz Masters Red-Hot Style in Velvet Halter Neck Dress & Sandals at ‘Dead Ringers’ Premiere

Rachel Weisz gave Lady in Red a new meaning at the world premiere of Prime Video’s “Dead Ringers” on Monday. The Academy Award-winning actress plays the double-lead role of Elliot and Beverly Mantle in the new drama series.

For the occasion held at the Metrograph in New York City, Weisz wore a red velvet dress. The garment featured a halter neckline, fitted bodice and flowy skirt. Sticking to a minimalistic moment, “The Mummy Returns” actress only added a simple, silver bracelet and a midi ring. As for glam, Weisz went with soft, subtle makeup. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight.

Rachel Weisz attends the world premiere of Prime Video’s “Dead Ringers” at Metrograph on April 3, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: splash / SplashNews.com

Rachel Weisz attends the world premiere of Prime Video’s “Dead Ringers” at Metrograph on April 3, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Giving her wardrobe a chic boost, Weisz slipped into a pair of black platform sandals. The slip-on silhouette peaked out slightly underneath her dress and seemingly included a thick strap across the toe and a chunky outsole.

Rachel Weisz attends the world premiere of Prime Video’s “Dead Ringers” at Metrograph on April 3, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

(L-R) Poppy Liu, Emily Meade, Alice Birch, Rachel Weisz, Britne Oldford, Jennifer Ehle and Kitty Hawthorne attend the world premiere of Prime Video’s “Dead Ringers” at Metrograph on April 03, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller, “Dead Ringers” follows twin gynecologists, Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who perform ethically questionable procedures on infertile women. The drama series will debut on Prime Video on April 21. Rachel Weisz stars in the show alongside Britne Oldford, Emily Meade, Jennifer Ehle, Poppy Liu, Michael Chernus and Jeremy Shamos.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades