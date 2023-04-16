Rachel McAdams Goes Red in Cutout Dress & Matching Sandals at ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Premiere

Rachel McAdams attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” on Saturday.
For the premiere, the “Mean Girls” actress was outfitted in a bright red dress featuring cuffed long sleeves, ruching and cutout detailing with scalloped edges on the shoulder and waist.
On the accessories front, McAdams got her bling on with a pair of gold and diamond-encrusted ear cuffs which she wore with matching rings. The “About Time” star styled her lengthy blond tresses all gathered into a quaffed updo and rounded out her look with a wash of champagne glitter on the eyes and a peachy pink lip.
On her feet, McAdams opted for red strappy sandal heels with a satin finish that gave her look a fully monochrome twist. The heels themselves were a skinny and long stiletto style while the toes were squared off, making for a geometric but dainty construction.
Strappy sandals are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities, McAdams included. In fact, the shoe style has been seen on the thespian on countless occasions. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction.
“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is a comedy-drama film adapted from a book of the same name by Judy Blume. Raised by a Christian mother and a Jewish father, the film follows an adolescent girl who starts to ask questions about religion and faith. The movie is set to release in theaters on April 28.
PHOTOS: Take a look at Rachel McAdams’ best shoe style moments.