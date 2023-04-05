Rachel Brosnahan Bursts With Color in Tie-Dye Dress & 6-Inch Heels at PaleyFest for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Rachel Brosnahan brought a burst of color to the PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Emmy Award-winning actress attended an event for her hit comedy-drama series, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Brosnahan stars as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a New York housewife who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy and later pursues a career in it.

Brosnahan made a vibrant appearance on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. The Golden Globe winner donned a ruched tie-dye dress from Altuzarra’s spring 2023 collection. The piece featured double straps on the neckline, a triangle cutout at the center and a flowy skirt.

Rachel Brosnahan attends PaleyFest LA 2023 – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” at Dolby Theatre on April 4, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan attends PaleyFest LA 2023 – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” at Dolby Theatre on April 4, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the “House of Cards” alum accessorized with small statement earrings by Rainbow K jewelry. Brosnahan styled her hair in a chic updo and let two stands frame her face. As for makeup, the entertainer went with a dark smokey eye and a neutral matte pout.

Giving her outfit an edgy boost, Brosnahan slipped into a pair of black platform sandals. The glossy style peaked out underneath her dress and included a chunky outsole and was set on a 6-inch rectangle heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Rachel Brosnahan attends PaleyFest LA 2023 – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” at Dolby Theatre on April 4, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Brosnahan’s shoes are sleek and sharp. The “Burn Country” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps or platform heels from brands like Christian Loboutin Magda Butrym, Tamara Mellon and Jimmy Choo. Ankle boots by Miu Miu, Freda Salvador and Fabrizio Viti are also one of her go-to styles for off-duty looks.

PHOTOS: See how high heels have evolved through the years.