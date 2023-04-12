Rachel Brosnahan Brings Red-Hot Glamour in Corset Top, Sequined Skirt & Fiery Mules to ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 5 Premiere

Rachel Brosnahan attended the season five premiere of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” yesterday in New York.

The star was clad in a fiery red ensemble comprised of a swirling structured corseted bodice with nude straps worn with a heavily sequined maxi skirt.

Rachel Brosnahan attends the season five premiere of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” at The High Line Room at The Standard Highline on April 11, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Prime Video

On the accessories front, Brosnahan donned silver jewelry consisting of a variety of dainty silver rings and dangling earrings. The “Dead for a Dollar” star wore her dark brown hair parted down the middle and styled in voluminous waves.

On her feet, Brosnahan rounded out her look with slip-on glossy red mules that made her look monochrome. The sharp pair had rounded open-toes and sat atop stiletto heels reaching 3 to 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Rachel Brosnahan’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Mules are shoes featuring an open back without any type of strap or constraint on the heel. The shoe style is most often thought of in its closed-toe variety, though it can also be an open-toed shoe silhouette featuring a thick strap across the top of the foot.

When it comes to footwear, Brosnahan’s shoes are sleek and sharp. The “Burn Country” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps or platform heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Magda Butrym, Tamara Mellon and Jimmy Choo. Ankle boots by Miu Miu, Freda Salvador and Fabrizio Viti are also one of her go-to styles for off-duty looks.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” follows the life of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a character who has everything she has ever wanted — the perfect husband, two kids and an elegant apartment on New York’s Upper West Side. Her seemingly idyllic life takes a surprising turn when she discovers a hidden talent she didn’t previously know she had — stand-up comedy. Season five of the hit comedy-drama will be available for streaming on April 14 on Amazon Prime Video.

