Quinta Brunson Shines in Mirrored Dress & 5-Inch Heels at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

Quinta Brunson made a statement upon arrival at the 54th NAACP Image Awards this evening. The “Abbott Elementary” star was announced as the winner of the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series award prior to the ceremony.

While hitting the red carpet at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., Brunson gleamed in a mirrored gown. Her floor-length piece featured a strapless silhouette with a light brown base, given a sleek finish from a draped train and thigh-high slit. Adding a burst of glamour to the formalwear was an allover pattern of silver sequins in varying sizes, creating a light-catching effect for the occasion.

Quinta Brunson attends the 2023 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Brunson’s ensemble was complemented by large gold statement earrings punctuated by large golden gems, as well as several white and yellow diamond rings.

When it came to footwear, Brunson’s attire was finished with a pair of mirrored platform sandals. Her style featured thick angled front soles, closed counters and ankle straps crafted from gleaming metallic leather. The shiny set was complete with thin heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, providing the award-winning producer with a soaring height boost to complement her dynamic dress.

Quinta Brunson attends the 2023 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

