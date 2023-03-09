Quinta Brunson Pops in Red & Purple Fendi Outfit With Satin Sandals at Time’s Women of the Year Gala 2023

Quinta Brunson was colorfully outfitted for Time magazine’s 2023 Women of the Year Gala. The actress was one of the honorees at the event, notably held on International Women’s Day.

Brunson arrived for the occasion at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday, wearing a flowing Fendi outfit. The “Abbott Elementary” creator’s attire featured a short-sleeved red silk blouse with a deep neckline and tiered cuffs. The top was tucked into a high-low eggplant-purple skirt with a mini-length front and flowing train, accentuated with a twisted strap and shimmering beads. The dramatic set delivered contrast with warm and cool hues, while remaining sharp and statement-worthy on the red carpet.

Quinta Brunson attends the ‘Time’ Women of the Year Gala 2023 at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles on March 8, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

For a glamorous addition, stylist Bryon Javar finished Brunson’s attire with gleaming diamond rings, as well as a pair of round bejeweled drop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Brunson slipped on a pair of sharp-heeled sandals to streamline her outfit. The style included thin rounded soles, ankle and toe straps, all crafted from shimmering red satin. Completing the pair were thin heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, accenting Brunson’s shoes with a sharp base and height boost.

A closer look at Brunson’s sandals. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Time magazine’s Women of the Year Gala celebrates its Women of the Year list, which highlights the achievements of women pursuing an equalized world. This year’s second annual event was notably held on International Women’s Day. The 2023 Women of the Year honorees include Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett, Phoebe Bridgers, Quinta Brunson, Megan Rapinoe and Ramla Ali.

