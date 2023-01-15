Quinta Brunson Makes Dramatic Arrival in Glittering Sheer Tulle Dress & Hidden Heels at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023

Quinta Brunson attended the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles clad in a daring Robert Wun dress and hidden heels.

The “Abbott Elementary” creator, who is nominated in the Best Actress in a Comedy Series category, went for drama. Brunson wore a floor-length dress comprised of a sparkling black mesh and a black tulle element that lined the sides of the garment up towards the neckline. The voluminous gathered tulle was also utilized as an embellishment at the hem of the skirt, creating a mermaid-like silhouette.

Quinta Brunson attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines, making the style essential for formal weddings, red carpet events and dressy occasions.

Finishing the outfit off strong, Brunson sported silver accessories that included a few statement-making rings and diamond-encrusted stud earrings. As for her hair, Brunson gathered her dark locks up into a tight top knot. Because of the copious amounts of tulle trim, Brunson’s footwear was not visible, although it’s likely she wore stiletto heels or platform pumps to elevate her look.

Quinta Brunson attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Brunson’s shoe styles often match her outfits, including metallic and colorful hues. On the red carpet, the writer can be seen in stiletto-heeled sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Giuseppe Zanotti, Loriblu, Stuart Weitzman and Le Silla.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

PHOTOS: See all the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards.