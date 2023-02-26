Queen Latifah Hits High Notes in Dramatic Corset Dress & Platform Sandals for NAACP Awards 2023

Queen Latifah hit high notes as she opened the show at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif., tonight. The world-renowned rapper and actress kept the crowd entertained as the night’s emcee. Latifah is also nominated for her role in Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “The Equalizer.”

Latifah appeared onstage in a black and cream corset gown. The floor-length garment featured a fitted bodice and a dramatic, billowy skirt. The “Just Wright” star complemented her ensemble with satin opera gloves and sparkling jewels including, a choker necklace and dangling earrings.

Queen Latifah performs onstage at the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Queen Latifah performs onstage at the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Completing the entertainer’s wardrobe was a set of platform sandals. The silhouette featured crisscross straps across the toe and sat atop a chunky block heel.

Related Issa Rae Pops in Lavender Dress & Sparkling Sandals at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023 Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces Cutout Trend in Brandon Maxwell Dress & Louboutins at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023 Gabrielle Union Whimsically Arrives in 'Stained Glass' Versace Gown & Pumps at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023 With Dwyane Wade

She's called the QUEEN for a reason! This is how you open a show! @IAMQUEENLATIFAH 👑 #NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/LIP26ZnllO — BET (@BET) February 26, 2023

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

When it comes to fashion, Latifah has a personal aesthetic unlike no other. Over the years, Latifah’s wardrobe has changed just as much as her career, transitioning from Adidas tracksuits to chic, evening gowns and tailored separates. The multi-hyphenate favors various footwear styles like pointed-toe pumps, metallic sandals and trendy sneakers.

Queen Latifah performs onstage at the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Later, Latifah swapped her gown for a vibrant floral dress. The piece features floor-length sleeves and was decorated with crystal-embellished flowers throughout.

Queen Latifah appears onstage at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.