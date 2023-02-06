Queen Latifah Blooms in Floral Sheer Dress & Pointy Pumps at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Queen Latifah made an elegant arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight. The annual ceremony made its return to the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles to celebrate the outstanding achievements in music.

The world-renowned rapper and actress appeared on the red carpet in a black flowy gown. The piece had crisscross straps at the center, breezy long sheer sleeves and swept the floor as she walked.

Queen Latifah attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Latifah styled her hair in a high top knot bun and let two strands frame her face on the side. To amp up the glam factor, the “Just Wright” star accessorized with dangling diamond earrings that had a green gemstone on the end. The “U.N.I.T.Y.” artist went with soft makeup including sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Latifah completed her wardrobe with a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette was adorned with a gold embellished on the toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Queen Latifah attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

