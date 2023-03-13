Queen Latifah Means Business in Black & White Suit With Platforms at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Queen Latifah was among the group of stars that gathered at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar viewing party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., tonight.

The multi-hyphenate superstar suited up in a black and white ensemble perfect for the occasion. In the center was the bi-color double-breasted blazer emphasized by contrasting peak lapels. On the bottom, she donned wide-leg trousers that perfectly swept the floor.

Queen Latifah attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The “Living Single” alum has a thing for black and white motifs, as seen in the black and cream corset Bibhu Mohapatra gown she dressed up in while hosting this year’s NAACP Image Awards.

Half of Latifah’s golden brown tresses were styled in a curly flip that shaped her face, while her black choker with diamond accents provided the extra glam needed to finish the look.

In the footwear department, the New Jersey native’s shoes could not be seen, but she slipped on a pair of platform heels elevating her outfit by at least 3 inches.

Queen Latifah attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Queen Latifah is a natural when it comes to heels. Over the years, the “Beauty Shop” star has become known for wearing sleek shoes on the red carpet, ranging from wedges to peep-toe and platform pumps from top brands like Gucci. Strappy stiletto sandals are one of her go-to styles as well, hailing from top brands, including Jimmy Choo and Pucci. When off-duty, she can usually be seen in Nike sneakers, though she’s also worn fashionable pairs by Prada and Lanvin as well.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

