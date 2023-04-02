Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Indian Fashion on the NMACC Red Carpet in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seen at the opening of India's newest cultural landmark Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Priyanka Chopra at the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMCC) celebrated on Friday in Mumbai, India. The Indian actress was part of a star-studded guest list that included top model Gigi Hadid, Penélope Cruz, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and many more.

For the special occasion, Chopra wore a custom made outfit by Dehli-based designer Amit Aggarwal. According to Ami Patel, the actress’ stylist, the two-piece ensemble was made with an upcycled 65-year-old benarasi heritage sari turned into this stylish and modern outfit.

As for her footwear, the “Quantico” star opted for a pair of open-toe sparkling multicolored shoes by Christian Louboutin. The sandals featured a spiked upper with a metallic finish, a thin black ankle strap and at least 4-inch stiletto heels.

Chopra accessorized the look with Bulgari Serpenti jewelry that included a diamond triple choker necklace and a bracelet with the brand’s signature snake.

Nick Jonas wore a dark Manish Malhotra traditional Indian jacket paired with matching suit pants and shirt and finished with a jewel-brooch from Jaipuri brand Amrapali.

The actor, who is back on the screen with the new Amazon Prime spy series “Citadel” alongside “Game of Thrones” star Richard Madden and “Devil Wears Prada” star Stanley Tucci.

The opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) featured a bevy of International celebrities that gathered in Mumbai to celebrate the “India in Fashion” exhibition that marked the opening of India’s newest cultural landmark.

When it comes to shoes, the “Quantico” actress tends to favor sleek and streamlined pairs on the red carpet. She can usually be seen in embellished or metallic sandals and pumps from Louboutin, Casadei, Jimmy Choo and more. Her off-duty looks typically incorporate flat boots by Dior and Diesel, as well as Giuseppe Zanotti and Sergio Rossi sneakers. She also has a penchant for comfortable footwear, including Crocs clogs and Gucci slides.

