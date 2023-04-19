Priyanka Chopra Delivers Red-Hot Style in Corset Dress & Heels With Nick Jonas at ‘Citadel’ Global Premiere

Priyanka Chopra brought red-hot style to the “Citadel” global premiere in London on Tuesday. The actress stars in the action-thriller series, which debuts on Amazon Prime Video on April 28.

Chopra was joined on the red carpet by her husband Nick Jonas. For the occasion held at the Covent Garden, Chopra wore a red rose satin dress by Vivienne Westwood. The piece draped delicately off her shoulder and included a contoured bodice and a flowy, floor-length skirt. To amp up the glam factor, the “Quantico” alum accessorized with dainty dangling earrings and a chunky diamond ring.

(L-R) Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the “Citadel” premiere in Covent Garden on April 18, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas attends the “Citadel” premiere in Covent Garden on April 18, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

To further elevate her ensemble, Chopra added volume to her caramel tresses and complemented her dress with a matte red lip. The “Love Again” star’s footwear was not visible, however, it is likely that she rounded out her wardrobe with sharp pumps, square-toe sandals or a pair of towering heels.

Jonas was sharply outfitted for the event. The “Jealous” singer donned a black suit that included a blazer, turtleneck sweater and pleated trousers. On his feet was a pair of chunky leather loafers.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas attends the “Citadel” premiere in Covent Garden on April 18, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Chopra describes her style as classic and chic. She lives for a cozy piece, but is very fond of flowy dresses, dashing outwear and oversized tailoring.

(l-R) Joe Russo, David Weil, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Caoilinn Springall, Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Richard Madden, Lesley Manville, Roland Møller and Anthony Russo at the “Citadel” premiere in Covent Garden on April 18, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

“Citadel” officially premieres on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. The sci-fi series follows a fallen global spy agency and its agents’ memories that have been wiped clean. Citadel agents must remember their past and find the strength to fight back.

PHOTOS: Discover Priyanka Chopra’s Most Glam Fashion Moments to Date