Priscilla Presley Goes Goth in Sheer Lace Dress & Invisible Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Priscilla Presley mastered gothic styling at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. tonight.

The wife of Elvis Presley attended the affair in support of the “Elvis” movie, which Austin Butler received the award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his titular performance of the late rock n’ roll icon.

Priscilla Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Icelandic Glaci

For the occasion, Priscilla donned a black dress. The top of the garment featured a form-fitting corset with a subtle sweetheart neckline and long, lace floral sleeves. While the bottom included a floor-length sheer skirt with pleats near the waistline.

The actress and businesswoman slicked her hair back into a low ponytail and went with a dark smokey eye. For accessories, Priscilla complemented her ensemble with dangling earrings and a diamond choker necklace.

Priscilla Presley attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Icelandic Glaci

Unfortunately, the length of Priscilla’s dress didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice. However, it is likely that she tied her outfit together with sharp boots, crystal-embellished pumps or sky-high platforms.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

